Lawmakers press buttons to vote on the resolution on the 2019 socio-economic development plan on November 8 (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly deputies voted to adopt a resolution on the 2019 socio-economic development plan, putting forth a GDP growth of 6.6-6.8 percent for the year during their on-going sixth session in Hanoi on November 8.The resolution looks to a CPI growth of 4 percent; an import-export value expansion of 7-8 percent; a trade gap accounting for under 3 percent of the export value; and total investment for social development making up 33-34 percent of GDP.The percentage of poor households as classified by the multidimensional approach will be cut by 1-1.5 percent while the unemployment rate in urban areas will be reduced to below 4 percent, and the percentage of trained labourers will reach 60-62 percent of the workforce.The resolution also targets 27 patient beds per 10,000 people, health insurance coverage hitting 88.1 percent of the population, 89 percent of operating industrial and processing zones to have concentrated wastewater treatment systems, and forest coverage meeting 41.85 percent.-VNA