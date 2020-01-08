National Assembly Standing Committee to convene 41st session
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 41st session will begin in Hanoi on January 9, the NA Office has announced.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will open the 41st session. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 41st session will begin in Hanoi on January 9, the NA Office has announced.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will open the session and join NA Chairpersons in chairing its sittings.
During the two-day session, the NA Standing Committee will give careful consideration, and give opinions on several laws, including revised Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, amended Law on Judicial Expertise, and Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court.
The committee will also make decisions on the arrangement of administrative units at communal and district levels in some centrally-run cities and provinces./.