National Assembly strives to implement institutional reform
Implementing institutional reform is a crucial and challenging task of the National Assembly, especially in the context of the country's rapid development and deeper economic integration, according to NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
The top legislator highlighted the role of the National Assembly in the field in an article written for the book “Forecast 2020: Destruction/Reconstruction” published by the Vietnam News Agency, buying the copyright of the international media organisation Project Syndicate.
She wrote after more than five years of implementing the 2013 Constitution, the National Assembly has achieved important and outstanding results in legislative activities, including the guarantee and protection of human rights and citizens’ rights as well as the issuance of legal documents to continuously reform economic institutions.
Additionally, law on education-training, science-technology, health, culture and information, sports, religion, population, family, children, and social policies have been developed comprehensively to better serve the demands of people and ensure compatibility with international law.
Law on national defense-security, social order and safety have also been constantly improved, while those on international integration has been intensified to facilitate the signing of and participation in international treaties and judicial assistance activities as well as create a mechanism to ensure the implementation of Vietnam’s international commitments on the basic principal of defending national interests.
In addition, the National Assembly has ratified many important international treaties under its ratification authority related to national sovereignty, borders and territories, and the participation in important international organisations such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
To promote these achievements, the National Assembly will spare no effort to constantly reform in both organisation and operation, the top legislator affirmed./.