Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc makes New Year visit to Da Nang Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended New Year wishes to the police force and residents in the central city of Da Nang on January 25, or the first day of the Year of the Rat.

Politics Top leader offers Tet greetings Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent best wishes to all of the Vietnamese people, both inside and outside the country, on the traditional Lunar New Year.

Politics Vietnam takes over Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Dang Xuan Dung took over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) from Philippine Ambassador Linglingay F. Lacanlale at a ceremony in the capital city on January 22.