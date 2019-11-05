Deputy from Ben Tre province Luu Binh Nhuong speaks at a NA session (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) deputies will question ministers and heads of sectors from November 6-8 as part of their ongoing eighth session.According to NA General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc, they will focus on four major issues related to agriculture, industry-trade, personnel at State agencies, and the management of information and communications.Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong is to answer deputies’ queries regarding the quality and efficiency of the National Target Programme on New-Style Rural Area Building; the organisation of production to match market demand; the application of sciences and technology in agriculture; the development of the agro-fisheries market; the prevention and control of animal diseases; and the protection of aquatic resources, among others.Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh will respond to deputies’ questions related to the management and regulation of electricity; planning for new and renewable energy sources; the development of foreign markets; e-commerce and the digital economy; market management; trade fraud prevention; consumer protection; and localisation and renovation in industry.At the same time, Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan will clarify a number of issues including public agencies’ organisation; the employment of public servants after the merging of district and commune administrative units; the recruitment, appointment and training of public servants and policies for them; and the evaluation and settlement of violations by public servants.Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung will answer questions on the management of journalism, especially online newspapers and social networks, advertisement in the press and on the internet, as well as the application of IT and developing e-government.Along with the four ministers, the Prime Minister and his deputies will also be taking questions at the session./.