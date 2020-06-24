Drought in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre (Photo: VNA) Drought in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment cooperated with the French Development Agency (AFD) in organising a seminar in Hanoi on June 24 to review the implementation of the national strategy and action plan on climate change and propose orientations to cope with the issue in the 2021-2030 period.



Head of the department Tang The Cuong said the ministry coordinated with relevant ministries to build a national plan on climate change response, as well as review and update the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.



The content of these documents reflects Vietnam's responsibility and commitments to global efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change under the Paris Convention and Agreement, he added.



Director of AFD in Vietnam Fabrice Richy said the agency has accompanied Vietnam in the fight against climate change for the past 15 years with the provision of financial and technical support.



AFD has so far provided more than 1 billion EUR (1.12 billion USD) for 30 climate change related projects and programmes in Vietnam, he said, adding that the bilateral cooperation is expected to be stronger in the coming time.

Vietnam is one of the countries most affected by climate change. It is aiming to cut 8 percent of its total emissions between 2021 and 2030, and a mass reduction of 25 percent if supported by the international community./.