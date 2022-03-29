Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 📝 OP-ED: Strength generated by unity and humanity Since its founding in 1930, the Communist Party of Vietnam has defined solidarity as its core value and national great solidarity as its strategic policy, the root of strength and the key motivation of the Vietnamese revolution.

Politics Vietnam, UK seek ways to deepen strategic partnership Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu and the UK's Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling co-chaired the eighth Vietnam-UK strategic dialogue in Hanoi on March 28.

Politics Vietnam joins Australia’s Agriculture Visa Programme Australia on March 28 informed that it has signed with Vietnam the first bilateral Memorandum of Understanding under the Australian Agriculture Visa Programme.