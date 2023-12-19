At the press conference (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A national conference on the development of cultural industries, the first of its kind, will take place in Hanoi on December 24 in both in-person and online formats, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha.

During a press conference held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) in Hanoi on December 19, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy said the event will contribute to underscoring the role, significance, and necessity of cultural industries in socio-economic development.



It is also meant to realise Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s conclusions at the 2021 National Culture Conference, the Party's directives and resolutions on developing cultural industries that match Vietnam’s potential and advantages, making positive contributions to national development in the coming time, she added.



At the conference, the ministry will report on the implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Vietnamese Cultural Industries until 2020, with a vision to 2030, focusing on reviewing the achievements and the development of each sector within the cultural industries.



Representatives from ministries, agencies, localities, associations, scientists, and relevant businesses will share success models and innovative approaches, identify obstacles and challenges, and propose directions, solutions, mechanisms, and policies to overcome difficulties and develop cultural industries between now and 2030 and subsequent periods.



The conference also serves as a forum for stakeholders to join hands to transform cultural industries into an economic pillar of the country. Relevant units will focus on supporting the provision of products and services with strong development potential, carrying significant Vietnamese value and the ability to promote Vietnamese culture globally.



Based on the results of the conference, the Government and the PM will assign specific tasks to each ministry, sector, and localities; as well as issue solutions, mechanisms and policies for the effort./.