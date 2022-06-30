National conference reviews 10-year corruption fight
The Politburo held a national conference in Hanoi on June 30 to review the fight against corruption and negative phenomena during 2012 - 2022 and identify orientations for the work in the time ahead.
The national conference in Hanoi on June 30 (Photo: VNA)
The hybrid event saw the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control; President Nguyen Xuan Phuc; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; along with key officials of central agencies and the 63 localities.
At its fifth session in May 2012, the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee decided to establish the National Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control under the Politburo which is chaired by the Party General Secretary so as to ensure comprehensive leadership over the corruption combat nationwide.
On September 16, 2021, the Politburo issued Regulation No. 32-QD/TW that expands the functions, tasks, and power of the central steering committee, which now also covers the prevention and control of negative phenomena.
Reporting on the 10-year fight, Phan Dinh Trac, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and Standing Vice Chairman of the central steering committee, said during the period, more than 2,700 Party organisations and nearly 168,000 members have been disciplined, including 7,390 members punished for corruption or links with corruption. Among them, the Party Central Committee, Politburo, Secretariat, and Inspection Committee have issued disciplinary measures against over 170 officials under the Party Central Committee’s management.
Through inspection and auditing, relevant agencies have proposed nearly 44,700 collectives and individuals with wrongdoings be dealt with along with over 975 trillion VND (41.8 billion USD) and nearly 76,000ha of land be recovered, and transferred about 1,200 cases showing signs of crime to investigation agencies.
Besides, prosecution authorities have launched investigation into 19,546 cases with 33,868 suspects and prosecuted 16,699 cases with 33,037 suspects for corruption, position abuse, and economic-related charges.
Meanwhile, corrupt asset recovery has been improved much as civil judgment enforcement bodies have regained 61 trillion VND, equivalent to 34.7% (compared to the rate of less than 10% in 2013). In particular, nearly 50 trillion VND, equivalent to 41.3 percent, worth of corrupt assets in the cases subject to the central steering committee’s supervision has been recovered.
Trac also highlighted improvements in institutional building, personnel affairs, asset and income control, policy and law dissemination, as well as the inspection, investigation, prosecution and hearing of cases, and the enforcement of verdicts.
At the conference, participants said the fight has been carried out drastically, comprehensively, and methodologically with very strong political resolve, resulting in considerable outcomes and winning people’s support.
The achievements so far have proved that the Party and State’s objectives, viewpoints, policies, and solutions on the fight, especially the establishment of the central steering committee led by the Party General Secretary, are completely right and timely and match demand in the reality, they added./.