The Prime Minister is the council's chairman while Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang is the standing vice chairman and the Minister of Science and Technology vice chairman.



Members of the council include the Minister of Planning and Investment, the Minister of Finance, and one leader each of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence, the Government Office, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.





As an inter-sectorial organisation, the council will assist the Prime Minister in studying, directing and coordinating the handling of



The President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, the Chairmen of the People's Committees of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city, and the Presidents of the Vietnam National University - Hanoi and Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, are also among the members of the council, along with experts, managers and scientists.

As an inter-sectorial organisation, the council will assist the Prime Minister in studying, directing and coordinating the handling of important issues in building and rolling out policies, strategies, mechanisms to bolster the development of science, technology and innovation.

Besides, it is responsible for promoting coordination between ministries, ministerial-level agencies, People's Committees of provinces and cities during the process, contributing to the nation's socio-economic growth, security-defence and international integration./.

