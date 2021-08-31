National COVID-19 caseload increases by additional 12,607 cases
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - An additional 12,607 COVID-19 infections, including 16 imported cases, were added to the national caseload in the past 24 hours to 5pm on August 31, the Ministry of Health announced.
Ho Chi Minh City reported the highest number of infections during the day at 5,444. It was followed by Binh Duong province with 4,530, Dong Nai 634, Long An 587, Tien Giang 214, and Dong Thap 138. The capital city of Hanoi logged 77 cases.
The new infections brought the country's total number of infections since COVID-19 broke out in Vietnam in early 2020 to 462,096.
Also on August 31, an additional 10,044 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total number of recoveries to 238,860.
The number of fatalities during the day has not been updated, leaving the total death toll from COVID-19 at 11,064.
The country has to date administered over 19.96 million doses of vaccines, with close to 2.62 million people having been fully vaccinated./.