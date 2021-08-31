Health Hanoi reports 27 new COVID-19 infections in six hours Hanoi reported 27 new COVID-19 cases over the six hours from 6am to 12pm on August 31, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Health Ha Giang accelerates COVID-19 vaccination for people in border areas Thirty-four border communes in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang have basically completed the vaccination against COVID-19 for residents while the two districts of Xin Man and Meo Vac are administering the second shots.

Health Binh Duong works to speed up COVID-19 vaccination The southern province of Binh Duong, which is a current COVID-19 hotspot, is working to speed up vaccinations with a goal of fully inoculating 2.5 million residents against the coronavirus to reach herd community and return to the new normal situation soon.