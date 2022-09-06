National COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,424,754
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,424,754 with 3,694 new cases recorded on September 6,the highest daily number in nearly four months, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 5,690 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,237,971. Meanwhile, there are 117 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,123.
On September 5, an additional 94,693 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 257,534,367.
A total 50,143,796 people over 18 have received the first booster shots while 14,552,226, the second booster shots./.