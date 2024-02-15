Sci-Tech Vietnamese Government ranked 39th in AI readiness: Report The Vietnamese Government ranked 39th out of 193 countries in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) readiness on a 2023 report by the UK-based Oxford Insights.

Sci-Tech Joint force critical to accelerate digital transformation It is critical for Vietnam to promote coordination among related parties to accelerate digital transformation, according to Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung.

Sci-Tech HCM City seeks motivation for digital economic development Ho Chi Minh City will implement different measures to promote the digital economy, with the goal that it will contribute 20% to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2025, and 40% by 2030.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam ranks 5th in ASEAN in Government AI Readiness Index A report on the Government AI Readiness Index from Oxford Insights revealed that Vietnam has increased its average score, reaching 54.48 points in 2023 compared to 53.96 in 2022. The country also surpassed the Philippines to rise to 5th position out of the 10 ASEAN countries, climbing one spot since the year prior.