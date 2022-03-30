Politics Vietnam, Russia boost collaboration in legal affairs Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi received a delegation from the Association of Lawyers of Russia led by its Chairman Sergey Stepashin on March 29.

Politics Vietnam-Cuba ties further strengthened Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has said the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba have been constantly fostered and developed over the past 60 years.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao news agencies intensify cooperation The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Lao News Agency (KPL) held talks via videoconference on March 29 to review outcomes of their cooperation during 2016 - 2020 and discuss plans for this year and beyond.