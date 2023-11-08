National External Information Service Awards presented to winning Venezuelan group
Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac has presented Vietnam’s National Foreign Service Information Awards to a Venezuelan group during his working visit to the country.
The work "Vietnam in Venezuela" by former Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Jorge Rondón Uzcátegui, former Second Secretary of the Venezuelan Embassy in Vietnam Miguel Angel Bastidas, and two other female authors Teresa Ovalles and Maikki Bastidas won the third prize in the broadcasting category. The radio talk show has been broadcast on the local Oyeven radio station by the team since March 2023.
Speaking at the ceremony on November 6 (local time), Trac expressed his appreciation of the contributions by the group and many Venezuelan friends to enhancing the mutual understanding, emotional connection, and friendly relations and cooperation between the two peoples.
At the photo exhibition on the Vietnam - Venezuela friendship and comprehensive partnership (Photo: VNA)
Expressing their honour and joy for the prize, the winners committed to making relentless efforts to strengthen and enhance the Vietnam-Venezuela friendly relations and cooperation.
Earlier on the same day, Trac attended a photo exhibition on Vietnam and her traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela. On display were 34 photos selected from the archives of the Vietnam News Agency and the Vietnamese Embassy./.