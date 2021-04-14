Society HCM City ceremony marks traditional New Year of neighbouring countries A ceremony was held at Pho Minh Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14 to celebrate the traditional New Year of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Society Local residents to benefit from clean water project Thousands of residents in the central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue will be able to get clean water from a project mitigating water shortages in the dry season that has started in the central region.

Society Vehicle owners urged to install surveillance cameras The owners of vehicles with more than nine seats and trucks have been urged to quickly complete the installation of surveillance cameras before July 1.

Society HCM City Party Committee mulls over socio-economic development The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held the fifth conference in the 11th tenure on April 13 to discuss a draft report on socio-economic and budget performance in the first quarter, and key tasks and goals for the second quarter.