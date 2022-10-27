National housing area per capita increases
The housing area per capita in Vietnam currently stands at 25.5 sq.m, 0.5 sq.m higher than that in 2021, according to the Ministry of Construction.
However, the real estate market still has latent factors causing instability, while the structure is not suitable with the market demand, with a serious shortage of social and cheap commercial housing.
The ministry noted that over the past time, there has been a situation where real estate exchanges have colluded to cause ‘virtual fever’ in prices, thus disturbing the market.
Therefore, right from the beginning of 2022, the ministry issued an action programme to implement the Government Resolution No.11 on a socio-economic development and recovery programme, and established an interdisciplinary working group to actively work with localities to promote the effective implementation of policies to support social housing, housing for workers and renovation and rebuilding of old apartment buildings.
In the first three quarters of this year, localities started work on 17 projects with 31,230 apartments./.