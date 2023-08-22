Business Commercial banks continue to cut deposit interest rates Commercial banks have persistently reduced deposit interest rates, resulting in rates for many terms now standing at just above 6% per annum.

Business Thai group eyes investment projects in Thanh Hoa Thailand’s Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited wants to explore investment projects in the fields of renewable energy, liquified natural gas and technical infrastructure in central Thanh Hoa province.

Business Petrol prices continue to rise Petrol prices continued to increase from 3pm on August 21 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Tien Giang attracting investments to industrial parks Thanks to efforts in removing difficulties and obstacles, reforming administrative procedures and improving the investment and business environment, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has achieved many positive results in attracting investment to industrial parks (IPs), contributing to creating jobs and incomes for workers.