Culture - Sports Infographic Buffalo in Vietnamese culture Buffalo appears in many cultural aspects in Vietnam from the very old days to present. It is included in old sayings, folk stories and paintings and appears as a mascot in culture and sports events.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Tet Programme at Thang Long Imperial Citadel A Vietnamese Tet (Lunar New Year) Programme with folk rituals and games took place at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi to celebrate the Year of the Buffalo.

Culture - Sports Ca Mau’s special apiculture recognised as intangible cultural heritage The recognition of “gac keo ong” (literally meaning ‘the cultivation of honey bee in the wild’) in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau as intangible cultural heritage has created momentum for beekeepers to develop a sustainable business and protect forests.

Culture - Sports Infographic Traditional rituals during Vietnamese Lunar New Year Offering ritual to God of Agriculture, Opening Royal Seal ritual, Ground-breaking ritual, Thuong Nguyen ritual are among beautiful traditions of Vietnamese people during Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year).