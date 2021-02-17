National men’s football team remains in FIFA top 100
Players of the national men’s football team (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national men’s football team is ranked 94th in the latest FIFA rankings, with 1,258 points.
This ranking also helped Vietnam occupy the 14th spot among Asian teams.
Vietnam led Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand, world No 113 and Asia No 20, with 1,178 points.
Vietnam witnessed a strong surge in rankings in the past 10 years, leaping by 43 spots from the 137th place in 2010.
Meanwhile, the women’s squad came at the 34th place in the FIFA rankings with 1,657 points./.