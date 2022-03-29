National modeling reality TV show opens in HCM City
The fourth season of modelling reality TV show The Face Vietnam has opened in Ho Chi Minh City.
Mentors of The Face Vietnam 2022 reality show and Le Thi Quynh Trang, CEO of Multimedia JSC (middle). (Photo courtesy of the organiser)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The fourth season of modelling reality TV show The Face Vietnam has opened in Ho Chi Minh City.
Thousands of contestants, female and male, are expected to participate in the show’s qualifying round held in the city and Hanoi.
Fifteen best contestants will be chosen for the final round held in the city next month.
During the final round, they will be coached by the show’s chief mentors as well as local and foreign fashion industry insiders to compete for The Face Vietnam title.
This year, the show brings together Vietnamese models and actresses Anh Thu and Vu Thu Phuong as mentors.
Thu rose to fame in 2000 as a model and has won many modelling prizes. She has also appeared in Vietnamese movies and TV series like Nhung Co Gai Chan Dai (Catwalk Girls), a film about the backstage life of fashion models directed by Vu Ngoc Dang, which won the Silver Lotus award at the 14th National Film Festival in 2004.
Phuong began her career as a model in 2008 after winning the national modelling competition and quickly gained success in the modelling and film industries.
She announced her retirement in 2011, then returned as a judge of the Miss Universe Vietnam pageant in 2019 and 2022.
Model Minh Trieu is paired with Miss Vietnam 2014 Ky Duyen to become the other mentoring duo for the show.
Makeup artist Nam Trung, who hosted several modelling and fashion TV reality shows, is the host of The Face Vietnam 2022.
The Face Vietnam 2022 season can be watched at https://www.facebook.com/TheFaceVietnamOfficial.
The Face Vietnam, which premiered in 2016, has brought out several renowned models like Phi Phuong Anh, Mac Trung Kien, Tu Hao and Nguyen Quynh Anh.
Quynh Anh won the sixth season of SupermodelMe, a multi-platform reality series in which Asian models compete for a chance to launch a career in the fashion industry, held in Singapore last year./.