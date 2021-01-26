Politics National Party Congress opens in Hanoi The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) officially opened in Hanoi on January 26, with the participation of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million Party members nationwide.

Politics 13th National Party Congress: Meticulous preparation of draft documents One of the decisive points in the success of the ongoing National Party Congress is the preparation of relevant documents, since they outline the Party’s directions and decisions for the country’s development. The draft documents submitted to the 13th Congress were meticulously prepared, manifesting the intelligence and enthusiasm of the entire Party and the people.

Politics Congress to create new momentum for Vietnam: Ambassador The success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will be a strong and firm political guarantee for the development of socialism in Vietnam, and provide a new driving force for the country’s socio-economic development, said Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.