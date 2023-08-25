National plan issued to implement Glasgow declaration on forests, land use
The area of downgraded natural forests restored and upgraded is set at 10% by 2025, and 20% by 2030. Vietnam will closely manage natural forests, and gradually deal with forest and land degradation by 2025 as set in the freshly-approved national plan on the implementation of the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use.
The declaration was launched at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021. A total of 143 nations signed the declaration, accounting for over 90% of the world’s forests. This effort aimed to “halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 while delivering sustainable development and promoting inclusive rural transformation.”
The national plan by 2030 is intended to realise goals of sustainable agricultural and rural development, greenhouse gas emission reduction, climate change response, biodiversity conservation, sustainable forest management, and transition to a green economy and a circular economy.
Under the plan, the area of downgraded natural forests restored and upgraded is set at 10% by 2025, and 20% by 2030. Meanwhile, the area certified for sustainable forest management is expected to reach 0.5 million hectares by 2025, and 1 million hectares by 2030.
Vietnam will perfect mechanisms and policies to promote sustainability in agro-forestry production and consumption, and raise resilience of forest land to climate change.
Efforts will be made to advance rural livelihoods by empowering the community, consolidating the land management system and improving the multi-purpose management of forests.
The plan also aims to promote the access to and efficient use of domestic and international financial resources, as well as public-private partnership in agro-forestry production, and sustainable forest management, and support local residents, especially ethnic minority groups./.