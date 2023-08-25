Environment Vietnam, Japan cooperate in ocean waste management Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh held a working session with Japanese Minister of Environment Nishimura Akihiro in Hanoi on August 25 regarding cooperation in environment protection and climate change response.

Environment First sea turtle seen in waters off Co To in over 10 years A sea turtle has been spotted in the waters off Co To Con Island in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, marking the first appearance of the reptile here after more than a decade.

Environment HCM City’s Can Gio reserve nominated as Ramsar site The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has nominated Can Gio Biosphere Reserve on its outskirts as a Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.