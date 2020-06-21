National Press Award ceremony 2019 held
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders and National Press Awards winners of the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Press Awards ceremony was held in Hanoi on June 21.
Addressing the event, which also marked the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated and appreciated generations of journalists nationwide for their contributions to the development of the revolutionary press.
He said the press has actively contributed to building the Party and State, reflected objectively important developments in the country’s political life, and performed the function of overseeing, social criticism and fighting corruption and wastefulness. The press has also contributed to increasing the country's international position and image.
According the PM, in the first months of this year, the press has made important contributions to the country’s fight against COVID-19 by reflecting policies of the Party and the State and actions of the Govenrment to the public in a timely and effective way.
PM Phuc on this occasion congratulated winners of the 14th National Press Awards, affirming that the Party and State place importance to contributions of the winners as well as other reporters and editors who have made direct and indirect contributions to the country’s information and communications field.
Among the 140 submissions for the final phase, the jury council selected 103 outstanding works, of which nine were top prizes. The council also presented 21 B prizes, 41 C prizes, and 32 consolation prizes.
Journalists from the Vietnam News Agency won six prizes, including a top award./.