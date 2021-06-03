National Press Awards 2020 to honour 112 works
Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Thuan Huu (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Up to 112 works will be honoured at the awarding ceremony of the National Press Awards 2020, the judging panel announced on June 3.
There will be nine A prizes, 25 B prizes, 45 C prizes, and 32 consolation prizes.
Of particular note, a special prize will be awarded for the first time ever, according to Thuan Huu, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA) and Chairman of the National Press Awards Council.
This is also the first edition of the contest to see the participation of all 63 journalist associations around the country.
The 150 submissions reported on multiple issues in politics, socio-economic development, and security and national defence, especially Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 13th National Party Congress, as well as the fight against COVID-19, natural disasters in the central region, and drought in the south, among others.
The 15th National Press Awards ceremony will be held during the upcoming 11th Congress of the VJA in Hanoi./.