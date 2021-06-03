Society Bac Giang expats in Czech support homeland in COVID-19 fight The Bac Giang fellow-countrymen association in the Czech Republic have donated 10 tonnes of rice to support Bac Giang province, hard hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19, to combat the pandemic.

Society More funds raised for COVID-19 fight Firms under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) had raised 2.36 trillion VND (102.71 million USD) for the COVID-19 vaccine fund as of June 2.

Society New wings to be added to flyover in Hanoi The completion of six entrance/exit ramps of Mai Dich-Nam Thang Long flyover is expected to facilitate traffic in the northern gateway to Hanoi city centre and create a link between Thang Long and Thanh Tri bridges.

Society Managing board of COVID-19 vaccine fund established The Ministry of Finance has issued a decision on the establishment of a managing board of the Fund for Vaccination Prevention of Coronavirus Disease 2019.