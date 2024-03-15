At a session in the National Press Forum (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The National Press Forum, as part of the National Press Festival 2024, took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 15, with over 60 veteran journalists and international media experts taking part.



Co-hosted by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA), the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the municipal People's Committee, the event featured 10 sessions on pressing topics relevant to Vietnam's revolutionary press in the age of digital transformation.



Speaking at the event, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, deputy head of the commission and VJA Chairman Le Quoc Minh said the forum provides a platform for in-depth professional exchange, tackling the imperative of innovation across leadership method, management thinking and journalistic activities.

Officials at the event (Photo: VNA)



Highlighting the need for innovation in journalism in the current context, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said digital technology, the Internet and social media are powerful drivers for this innovation which will strengthen the role of revolutionary journalism in building a strong and prosperous country.



In his remarks, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, expressed his hope for continued collaboration with the press. He encouraged media outlets to champion the city's goals, particularly disseminating its 50 outstanding projects, toward celebrating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025)./.