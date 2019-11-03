Officials of Ha Tinh public administration centre handle administrative procedures for people. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — A national public service website will be launched in late November to improve the quality of public services from State agencies, according to Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

He made the statement at a recent teleconference with localities on the implementation of the website.

Driving licence renewals, electricity payment and paying tax online for enterprises will be among the first services provided on the platform, the official said.

The national public service website - dichvucong.gov.vn - will publicise information regarding administrative procedures and provide public services. It will also ensures inspection and assessment of individuals and enterprises as well as accountability of State agencies.

However, Dung expressed his concern over connections between ministries, localities and the website.

He said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had assigned the Government Office, ministries and agencies to accelerate the setting up of the national public service website.

The handling of administrative procedures in localities and ministries must be integrated on a national e-document exchange platform.

In the future, decrees on protecting personal information, sharing, authentication and identification would be issued by the Government, he said.

According to Dung, the launch of the website was the first step in a reform process to serve people and businesses.

With people and businesses the centre of these services, the Government Office will work with agencies to select and integrate essential public services into the website, he said.

It is expected that such public services as paying tax online for individuals and custom declarations will be provided by the website in December.

Other services including the collection of transport violation fines, birth registration and granting of licences for business households will be integrated into the website in the first quarter of next year.

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ninh province have been chosen to pilot the implementation of several public services on the website.

Five more public services will be integrated into the website in Hanoi this month. They include the granting of medical and pharmaceutical practice certificates and practice certificates for practitioners for medical examination and treatment and the issuance of marital status certificates or birth registration.

The connection between procedures for household business registration and tax registration will take place in Ho Chi Minh City in November while birth registration will be integrated in Quang Ninh at the same time./.