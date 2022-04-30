Politics President attends Quang Tri liberation anniversary celebration President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 29 attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Quang Tri central province and the 81-day-and-night battle defending the Quang Tri ancient citadel (1972-2022).

Politics Lao Vice President pays working visit to Ha Giang Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou visited the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and had a working session with local authorities on April 29.

Politics NA Chairman asks Tra Vinh to look towards eco-agriculture National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh to mobilise all resources to successfully implement its strategy on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, towards eco-agriculture, modern rural areas and smart farmers.

Politics Australia – Vietnam’s long-term partner in Mekong Delta: Ambassador Australia has been a long-term partner of Vietnam in the Mekong Delta, affirmed Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).