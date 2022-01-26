National startup festival for students slated for March
The Ministry of Education and Training plans to hold a national startup festival for students on March 26 and 27 at the University of Transport Technology in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.
The festival will feature an exhibition, a policy dialogue on the development of students’ startup ecosystem, and the final round of a startup competition for the group.
Via the event, the organiser will select highly feasible ideas and projects for further assistance toward the formation of future startups and scale expansion of the overall startup ecosystem.
In addition, the festival will help connect startup support units in educational institutions and honour outstanding support models.
The ministry has requested relevant units to organise a safe event attracting the participation of students nationwide./.