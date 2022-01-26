Society Health Ministry urges favourable conditions for entrants on Tet The Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 26 sent a document to the ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, public security and transport, and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on creating favourable conditions for entrants to Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Hanoi to resume bus services in February Hanoi authorities has permitted bus services to resume operations at full capacity from February 8, following an over-three-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Society Universities plan to receive students for in-person learning after Tet Following directions from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on preparing conditions to reopen schools, many universities in Hanoi plans to welcome students back for in-person learning after the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Society Vietnamese in China gather to welcome Lunar New Year The Vietnamese Embassy in China has organised a get-together to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) for Vietnamese people living in the country.