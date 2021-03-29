National Wage Council established
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently signed a decision on the establishment of the National Wage Council.
The council is tasked with studying, collecting information, and analysing the wage situation, the minimum living standards of workers.
Under Decision No 449/QD-TTg, the council will be headed by Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh.
The three Vice Chairpersons are Vice Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Ngo Duy Hieu, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hoang Quang Phong, and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance Nguyen Van Thinh.
Council members include representatives from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the VGCL and the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, along with experts and scientists.
The Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has been authorised by the PM to appoint and dismiss council members.
The council’s Chairperson, Vice Chairpersons, and members will have a working term of no more than five years.
The council is tasked with studying, collecting information, and analysing the wage situation, the minimum living standards of workers, the production and business of enterprises and employment, and other factors that will be used to determine the minimum wage.
It will make reports on the minimum wage of workers and organise annual negotiations to propose Government plans adjusting region-based minimum wages and certain wage policies in line with the Labour Code./.