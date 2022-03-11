Society Vietnam has made great strides in promoting gender equality: Colombian ambassador Vietnam has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to promoting gender equality for many times, and it has made great strides in working to achieve that target, according to Colombian Ambassador Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Melo.

Society Sun Group, Vietnam Airlines join hands to bring Vietnamese home from Ukraine Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines on March 10 signed a cooperation agreement on supporting the repatriation of Vietnamese people and their family members from war areas in Ukraine back home.

Society Youth group charged up for greener future GOMers, a youth volunteer group, are collecting used batteries to help protect the environment of northern Quang Ninh province.

Society Infographic Vietnamese women’s contributions to innovation, integration and development Throughout Vietnam’s history, women have upheld patriotism and indomitability, with bright examples like the Trung sisters, Ba Trieu and woman general Le Chan, or revolutionaries Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau. During peace time, Vietnamese women have affirmed their roles in all aspects of social life, carrying on the fine traditions.