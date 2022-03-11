National Women’s Congress discusses empowerment of women in digital age
Women in digital age was among key topics for discussion at the 13th National Women’s Congress on March 10, with participants putting forth solutions for enhancing women's capacity of technology application and equal access to resources, particularly regarding finance.
Women's delegation from Bac Giang province attended the Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) –
At the discussion, Nguyen Thi Hoa, Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Banking Strategy Institute, said in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic having a serious impact on the economy and life, for the economy to be recovered soon and for quick adaptation to the "new normal", it is necessary to improve financial access for all people in general and women in particular.
She noted the work requires the participation of the whole political system and the close coordination of ministries and sector, with the contribution of socio-political organisations considered indispensable.
She suggested the Vietnam Women's Union cooperate closely with the banking sector to improve the quality and effectiveness of the operation of microfinance programmes and organisations in the framework of the union's network, and expand the coordination models between the union and financial service providers.
Dao Lan Huong, CEO of the Teky institute of innovative technology, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Dao Lan Huong, CEO of the Teky institute of innovative technology, opined that technological education is important for future generations, especially for girls, serving educational equity, gender equality, and social progress.
Digital capability is the only and mandatory path today to start a successful business, to adapt and to respond to the changing technology world, she added.
Huong suggested the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union build a specific support programme for startup members with a focus on the improvement of technology application capacity via training courses and meetings with experts.
Women-run businesses need assistance when participating in exhibitions to showcase their products and services abroad for better opportunities to access investment capital and introduce the startup environment in Vietnam, she added.
Other topics of discussion at the event included fostering the value of Vietnamese families; building a strong women’s union; and promoting gender equality./.