Nature reserve founded in Thua Thien-Hue province
The Tam Giang-Cau Hai Wetlands Nature Reserve has been founded following a decision by the Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
Raising aquatic products on the Tam Giang lagoon in Phu Vang district, Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - The Tam Giang-Cau Hai Wetlands Nature Reserve has been founded following a decision by the Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
The reserve will cover more than 2,000ha, of which the strict protection area will be nearly 800ha, the ecological restoration area will be more than 1,240ha and the services and administration area will be nearly 30ha.
The reserve foundation aims to restore the habitats and important ecological systems, biodiversity and aquatic resources, while developing the number of wild and rare birds.
Tam Giang-Cau Hai is considered the biggest lagoon in Southeast Asia, according to the provincial people’s committee.
It not only has a high value in terms of natural resources and biodiversity, but also plays an important role in the ecological environment, coastal natural balance and socio-economic development.
The wetlands area covers five coastal districts of Thua Thien-Hue province including Phong Dien, Quang Dien, Phu Vang, Phu Loc and Huong Tra./.