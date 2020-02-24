Environment Japan finances HCM City’s upgrade of sewer system The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable aid worth 1.88 billion JPY (16.84 million USD) for Ho Chi Minh City to upgrade its existing sewerage system using trenchless technologies.

Environment Vietnam builds public private collaboration to address plastic waste A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build public private collaboration towards circular economy in plastic waste management was signed in Hanoi on February 19.

Society Ministry requests tightened control of wildlife trafficking, consumption The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has demanded sectors and localities nationwide to enhance the management of illegal wildlife caging, trading and consumption.

Environment Nghe An man to set free 30kg sea turtle A rare sea turtle weighing 30 kilogrammes is being cared by a local in Quynh Luu district in the central province of Nghe An before it is released to the ocean.