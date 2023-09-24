Politics Japanese Crown Prince, Crown Princess visit world heritage sites in Quang Nam Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary - two world cultural heritage sites - in the central province of Quang Nam on September 23-24 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnamese PM starts official visit to Brazil Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Sao Paulo International Airport around the noon of September 23 (local time), starting an official visit to Brazil from September 23 to 26 at the invitation of the country’s President Lula da Silva.

Politics NA Chairman begins official visit to Bulgaria Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) arrived in Sofia on September 23 afternoon, starting an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his counterpart Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Politics PM delivers speech at UN General Assembly’s General Debate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22 (local time).