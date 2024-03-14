Business RoK’s Gyeongbuk, Chungbuk firms engage in business talks in Hanoi Nearly 100 one-on-one business meetings between Vietnamese importers and enterprises from Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk provinces of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been arranged during a recent trade exchange programme in Hanoi, said the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in Hanoi (KOTRA Hanoi).

Business Vietnam welcomes Denmark's renewable projects: Deputy PM Vietnam always rolls out the red carpet for projects that lay the foundation for the development of the renewable energy industry, helping the Government complete policies and the investment environment in the sector, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said on March 13.

Business HortEx Vietnam 2024 draws nearly 200 agricultural brands HortEx Vietnam 2024, the sixth international exhibition and conference for horticultural and floricultural production and processing technology in Vietnam, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13.