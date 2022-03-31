Nearly 1,700 Vietnamese people return home safely from Ukraine (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 1,700 Vietnamese people in Ukraine have been brought home safely on six flights arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with relevant ministries, sectors and representative agencies of Vietnam in the country.



About 5,200 Vietnamese people from war areas in Ukraine have so far been evacuated, according to the ministry.



The evacuation has been basically completed





Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Currently, only a few Vietnamese people are still in Ukraine for their personal reasons, the ministry said.



Vietnamese representative agencies have kept a close watch on the situation in Ukraine, and actively coordinated with local authorities, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and foreign representative agencies with many citizens in war zones in the European country to help Vietnamese citizens evacuate and return home safely./.