Nearly 20,000 vacancies available for workers in HCM City
Nearly 100 domestic and foreign enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City – the southern largest economic hub of Vietnam - offered some 20,000 job vacancies at a job fair held in the city on December 17.
At the job fair (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Nearly 100 domestic and foreign enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City – the southern largest economic hub of Vietnam - offered some 20,000 job vacancies at a job fair held in the city on December 17.
Most of the vacancies were available in the fields of garment and textile, leather shoes, sale and consultancy, product research and development (R&D), engineering, electricity-electronics and accounting, among others.
Enterprises with huge recruitment demand included Worldon Vietnam Co., Ltd. (11,000 workers), Vien Computer JSC (1,000 technicians), Dong Nam Viet Nam Co., Ltd. (800 workers), and LOTTE Vietnam Shopping JSC (1,000 workers).
PouYuen Vietnam Co., Ltd. and Lac Ty Co., Ltd. which had laid off a large amount of workers, were present at the job fair, recruiting workers to meet their production demand due to the recovery of orders.
The job fair aimed at providing labour market information, regulations on labour and preferential loan policies for workers, and connecting enterprises and recruiters with workers who were seeking suitable jobs. Besides, it helped promote the development of the labour market, while balancing labour supply and demand in the city./.