Business PM requests solutions for safe, sustainable development of property market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 17 issued an official dispatch asking relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities to take drastic solutions to ensure the safe, healthy and sustainable development of the property market.

Business Experts suggest measures to lure investment in securities market World Bank (WB) experts have suggested several things that Vietnam should do to attract foreign investment in the stock market at the recent Inter-Agency Seminar on Unlocking the Potential of Vietnam’s Capital Markets.

Business Vietnamese fruits struggle with higher standards In light of the recent incident involving the destruction of two shipments of Vietnamese durians and peppers by the Japanese authorities, the vulnerability of Vietnamese agricultural exporters remains a pressing concern.

Business Over 20 firms recognised as “Vietnam Rubber” brands As many as 21 Vietnamese rubber enterprises have been branded with the trademark “Vietnam Rubber”, which was registered for the protection of intellectual property in China, India, Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia.