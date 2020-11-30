Society Good learning models should be replicated: Top legislator Outstanding learning models should be rolled out on a larger scale in order to build a learning society, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on November 30.

Society First-instance trial involving former Hanoi mayor to open next month The first-instance trial of the case on the theft of confidential State documents involving former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung will open on December 11 behind closed doors, the Hanoi People’s Court has announced.

Society Vietnam fulfilling commitments on ensuring safe migration: Conference The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) jointly held a conference on implementing the global compact for safe, orderly, and regular migration (GCM) in Hanoi on November 30.

Society Central Highlands faces labour shortages on coffee plantations A few years ago hundreds of people used to descend on coffee plantations in the Central Highlands region to work as coffee pickers during the harvest season when coffee prices were high.