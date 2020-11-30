Nearly 240 Vietnamese brought home from Philippines
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from the Philippines on a VietJet flight on November 30.
The passengers included pregnant women, the elderly, those under 18, students without accommodation, workers with expired contracts, and others with special disadvantages.
The Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines sent its staff to the airport of the archipelago nation to assist them with boarding procedures.
In-flight safety and COVID-19 preventive measures were seriously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
Upon arrival at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, all the passengers and crew members on the flight received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
The repatriation of overseas Vietnamese in disadvantaged circumstances will continue to be arranged basing on their wishes, developments of the pandemic, and domestic quarantine capacity./.