Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Philippines
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens in the Philippines flew home aboard a VietJet Air flight on November 19.
The passengers included pregnant women, the elderly, children under 18, students without accommodation, workers with expired contracts, and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Vietnamese Embassy in the country sent staff to the airport to assist the passengers with boarding procedures.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
Upon arrival at the Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name, all passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.