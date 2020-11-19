Society Germany to grant scholarships to 200 students of Vietnamese –German University The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and the Arts of Germany's Hessen State will provide scholarships to 200 students of the Vietnamese-German University (VGU), who have been affected by floods and COVID-19, Minister Angela Dorn announced on November 18.

Society Stiffer fines for mask violators Policemen and medical staff on November 18 inspected mask wearing in Hang Trong ward, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi.

Society Soldiers’ special classes in Son La For many years, numerous special classes have been opened by soldiers in the northern mountainous province of Son La to promote literacy and spread the knowledge to local people.

Society PM joins Hai Duong people in great national solidarity festival Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shared the joy of the great national solidarity festival with residents in Phu Lien hamlet of Hong Phong commune, Nam Sach district, the northern province of Hai Duong, on November 18.