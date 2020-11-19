Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Europe
Hanoi (VNA) - A Vietnam Airlines plane brought close to 280 Vietnamese citizens back home from over 20 European nations on November 18 and 19.
The passengers included children under 18, students who completed their studies, the elderly and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Vietnamese Embassies sent staff to Germany’s Frankfurt airport, where the citizens gathered, to assist them with boarding procedures.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
Upon arrival at the Van Don international airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, all passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.