The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, the ill, stranded tourists, students who finished their studies without accommodations, and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

The Vietnamese representative agencies in the US had helped numerous citizens travel to the airport while the General Consulate also sent staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, the flight crew and all passengers were given heath examinations and quarantined in line with regulations.

Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.