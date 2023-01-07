Nearly 3,500 runners attend Vietnam Trail Marathon
Nearly 3,500 runners from 32 countries and territories were present in Moc Chau district, the northwestern province of Son La on January 7 to participate in Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) 2023.
The runners competed in 5km, 10km, 21km, 42km and 70km races through ethnic minority villages, orchards, and tea fields.
Established in 2019, the VTM has grown to become one of the largest mountain runs in the nation. Since it began, the tournament has brought more than 13,000 runners to experience the warm hospitality and stunning scenery of Moc Chau.
Famous runners at this year’s event included actor Nhan Phuc Vinh, running 70km, and 42km runner, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, the first Vietnamese woman to climb the Everest.
The race also featured a lot of Vietnamese talent. Males to watch include multiple podium runners Quang Tran, Quang Nguyen, Nguyen Duc Tuan Anh, Trinh Nam Hai, Nguyen Tien Hung and Nguyen Si Hieu.
Top females included Le Phuong Vy, who finished second in the 160km category of the Vietnam Mountain Marathon 2022, Vietnam Jungle Marathon (VJM) champion Pham Chi Mai and Vu Thi Lan Huong, the runner-up at the VTM and VJM last year.
The Vietnam Trail Series has raised around 9.2 billion VND USD (390,000) for good causes. The money raised at this year’s race will be used for development projects at Moc Chau hospitals, alongside improving the houses of impoverished families in the area./.