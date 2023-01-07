Culture - Sports Vietnam gains broadcast rights for 32nd SEA Games The Vietnam Cable Television Corporation (VTVcab) has become the first in the country to hold the broadcast rights for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia.

Culture - Sports Hanoi to launch firework displays in 30 locations Fireworks will light up the skies over 30 locations in all 30 districts and town of Hanoi during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, Vietnam’s largest national holiday, the municipal People’s Committee announced on January 6.

Videos Can Tho: Lantern festival lights up Ninh Kieu night ​ The 5th “Tourism Festival - Ninh Kieu Lantern Night” kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 5 after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.