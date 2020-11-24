Society USAID supports flood-affected people with disabilities in Thua Thien-Hue The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Action for the Community Development Centre (ACDC) on November 23 coordinated to provide relief aid for people with disabilities who have been affected by floods in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Society Vietnam hosts ASEAN engineering organisations’ conference An official opening session of the 2020 conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO 38) will take place on November 25, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on November 23.

Society Building learning society needs joint efforts: PM To build a learning society, it requires the involvement of the entire political system, especially all-level associations for promoting education, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 23.

Society Rate of female military officers up in last five years The rate of female officers in the military rose from 2.43 percent to 2.97 percent between 2016 and 2020, a conference in Hanoi on November 23 heard.