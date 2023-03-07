Society Vietnam to complete policies, laws for sustainable energy development Experts discussed the implementation of policies and laws on energy development in the 2016-2021 period at a conference co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment (CSTE) in Hanoi on March 5.

Society Fisherman with stroke brought from Song Tu Tay island to mainland for treatment A helicopter operated by the Army Corps 18 under the Ministry of National Defence has operated an emergency flight to bring a fisherman suffering a stroke from Song Tu Tay island in the central province of Khanh Hoa’s Truong Sa district to Ho Chi Minh City for treatment.

Society Ministry promotes support programmes for vulnerable women The Ministry of Planning and Investment held a meeting spotlighting disabled women's determination to overcome difficulties, in Hanoi on March 8 as part of activities marking International Women's Day (March 8).

Society Cruise ship brings nearly 2,000 visitors to Quang Ninh Malta-flagged cruise ship Mein Schiff 5 docked in Quang Ninh province on March 6, carrying nearly 2,000 European visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.