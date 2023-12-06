The 32nd Vietnam Student Olympiad in Informatics (OLP) and the 2023 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia opene in the central city of Hue on December 6. (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The 32nd Vietnam Student Olympiad in Informatics (OLP) and the 2023 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia opened in the central city of Hue on December 6.

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Association for Information Processing, the Vietnamese Students’ Association, and the Hue University of Sciences, the three-day event attracts the participation of nearly 700 students from 88 home and foreign universities, colleges and institutions, including the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Principal of the university Vo Thanh Tung said the competition is expected to provide a new playground, encouraging the movement of learning computer science and looking for young computing talents.

The winning team will stand a chance to take part in the 2023 global ICPC Finals which will be held in Kazakhstan in September 2024 while the top 10 outstanding teams will be qualified for the ICPC Asia Pacific 2023 Finals, taking place in Hanoi in March 2024.

Vietnam was officially approved to organise the ICPC in Asia in 2006. Since 2007, the OLP and the ICPC have been been organised at the same time, creating a major IT event for Vietnamese students and those from Asia./.