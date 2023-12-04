Staff from the Police General Hospital take part in a World Aids Day getting to zero campaign activity in 2019 (Photo: Bangkok Post) Bangkok (VNA) – Nearly half of the 9,000-plus new – Nearly half of the 9,000-plus new HIV infections in Thailand each year are people aged between 15-24, according to the Department of Disease Control under the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

Dr Suchada Jiamsiri, chief of the Division of AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) under the department said that the figure shows that young people have paid less attention to the disease and ignored the use of condoms.

He said that infections among this age group have been a trend for several years. The highest rates have been seen among sex workers and the group of men who have sex with other men (MSM).

She said the state budget for HIV/AIDS management has been reduced because the disease is no longer as big an issue as it once was, while foreign funding that supported local projects to prevent HIV/AIDS has also declined for similar reasons.

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is the main organisation supporting policies on HIV/AIDS prevention. It provides over 10 million free condoms per year, drugs to prevent disease infection and related tests in hospitals across Thailand.

Experts in Thailand have a strong concern about the trend among young people that see condom the last choice to ensure safe sex.

According to Thailand’s Minister of Public Health, there are over 561,000 people living with HIV in Thailand. The government has joined a global commitment to end HIV/AIDS by 2030, with a target of reducing newly infected cases to less than 1,000 per year from the present 9,230.

As per the commitment, the number of deaths linked to HIV/AIDS should be less than 4,000 cases per year from 10,970 now.

Thailand is on track to meet the 95-95-95 Global AIDS Strategy of the United Nations, aiming to diagnose 95% of all HIV-positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy for 95% of those diagnosed and achieve viral suppression for 95% of those treated by 2025.

According to Dr Suchada, by the end of 2022, an estimated 90% of people who were living with HIV/AIDS in Thailand were aware of their status./.

VNA