Netflix ordered to stop distributing unauthorised games in Vietnam
The Authority of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has sent an official letter to Netflix, requesting its compliance with Vietnam’s legal regulations on providing online gaming services.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)Hanoi (VNA) - The Authority of Broadcasting, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has sent an official letter to Netflix, requesting its compliance with Vietnam’s legal regulations on providing online gaming services.
Through its inspection of online services, the authority has found that Netflix is advertising unauthorised online games on the Netflix application provided to users in Vietnam, and offering multiple electronic games on App Store and Google Play Store Vietnam without any permission. This constitutes a violation of Article 31 of Decree 72/2013/ND-CP of the Government on the management, provisions, and use of Internet services and online information.
The authority ordered Netflix to cease advertising and releasing online games on the Netflix application and other app stores before April 25, 2024. MIC will coordinate with relevant State management agencies to take appropriate legal actions following Vietnamese law if Netflix does not comply with these requests.
Recently, Netflix users in Vietnam have been surprised to find a variety of mobile games alongside movies on the app. Notably, the number of the games is continuously increasing, from an initial 50 to 90 available on the platform.
Netflix releases these games on its app and through two app stores the App Store of Apple and the Play Store of Google. To play these games, users can either download them directly from the app stores or within the Netflix app.
These games have not been licensed in the Vietnamese market. Particularly concerning is the inclusion of 18 violent games like GTA and dating games designed for ages 16 among the list of app games provided./.