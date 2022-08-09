Netherlands helps Mekong Delta agriculture sector to adapt to climate change
The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Can Tho city held a working session with a delegation from the Dutch Embassy on August 9, during which the two sides exchanged views on the Mekong Delta’s sustainable agricultural transformation.
Dr. Dang Kim Son, an expert in agricultural policy who led the Dutch delegation, noted that the Netherlands wishes to cooperate with the Mekong Delta and Can Tho city in agricultural transformation, focusing on specific agricultural products and experts.
Pham Truong Yen, Deputy Director of the department, pointed out the challenges facing the Mekong Delta, including climate change, rising sea levels and saltwater intrusion, along with small-scale production and a low-quality workforce.
The region needs support from the Netherlands in terms of mindset and vision, he said, adding that the Mekong Delta also hopes to learn from the country’s experience in water management, high-tech agriculture, and production variety.
He suggested the Netherlands help local farmers with fruit and seafood production, processing, and market connectivity./.