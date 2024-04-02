“Net-zero tours” promote sustainable tourism
A performance at the opening ceremony of VITM Hanoi 2023. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Hanoi 2024, slated to take place from April 11-14 under the theme "Vietnam tourism - Green transition for sustainable development," is said to closely follow a new global trend of "Net zero tours" which promotes sustainable tourism and reduces negative impacts on the environment.
With the theme, VITM Hanoi 2024 aims to promote responsible tourism, turning Vietnam’s tourism into a green economic industry with green destinations and products. It also prompts tourism businesses to equip their staff with knowledge about green tourism.
According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, “Net zero tours” is a concept related to the organisation of tours in which all activities from transport, lodging and catering services and other activities are set to minimise the amount of carbon emissions.
In Vietnam, some models of "Net zero tours" and sustainable green tourism have been initially implemented such as "Hotel with no plastic waste" model in Hoi An city, and Con Dao’s participation in the Urban Plastic Reduction Programme within the framework of a project on reducing ocean plastic waste in the 2020-2024 period.
For the last two years, Visit Vietnam Year focused on promoting green tourism.
Visit Vietnam Year 2022 with the theme "Quang Nam – A Green Destination" conveyed a message that Quang Nam makes green and sustainable development a pillar, calling on the community to join hands in building a green Vietnam and helping to keep the planet forever green, peaceful and happy.
In particular, the province issued a set of green tourism criteria applicable to destinations and tourism businesses.
Meanwhile, Visit Vietnam Year 2023 with the theme "Binh Thuan - Green Convergence" featured a series of unique events to introduce the south central province’s cultural values, resources, and tourism products to tourists, and raise public awareness of green tourism development.
VNAT Deputy Director Ha Van Sieu said that green tourism is an inevitable trend globally, promoting human consciousness in respecting nature, preserving cultural identity, protecting the ecological environment and restoring biodiversity.
In green tourism, environmental protection must be placed at the top, followed by respect for indigenous culture. Tourism activities must benefit local communities, helping to improve their material and spiritual lives, and broaden their knowledge through exchanges with tourists.
Visitors will get good experiences, understand the cultural values, learn about the lives of residents, and enjoy a clean environment./.