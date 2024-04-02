Travel Duong Lam ancient village charms visitors with farm experiences Farm experience is currently one of the tourism products attracting many foreign visitors to the ancient village of Duong Lam in Hanoi's outskirt district of Son Tay, where many ancient features are still preserved.

Travel Cat Ba tourism season 2024 kicks off The People's Committee of Catt Hai district, the northern city of Hai Phong held the "Cat Ba Xanh 2024" event on March 31 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's visit to Cat Hai and to kick off the Cat Ba tourism season 2024. ​

Politics Vietnam to promote tourism through national diplomatic activities Vietnam is leveraging its diplomatic activities to enhance its tourism image, which has garnered positive evaluations from experts in recent times.

Travel Southern tourism enjoys sustained stable growth Southern localities’ tourism sector has recorded impressive results, indicating sustained growth in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to efforts to diversify products and take several solutions to address challenges and difficulties facing the industry.