New ambassador describes Vietnam as EU’s potential partner
The EU’s newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is one of the potential partners of the European Union (EU) in various fields, said the EU’s newly-accredited Ambassador to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti.
Aliberti made the statement at a press conference in Hanoi on November 12 after he officially assumed a 4-year term of office in Vietnam.
The ambassador said he was glad to witness the strong development of EU-Vietnam cooperative ties in recent years.
The EU attaches great importance to cooperation with Vietnam, he said, adding that the bilateral relations have been demonstrated through the recent signing of many important agreements.
He expressed his good impression for the country and its people, and shared his main priorities during the working tenure in Vietnam.
The diplomat said the EU highly appreciated Vietnam’s efforts in environmental protection as well as prevention and reduction of climate change’s impacts.
In the coming time, the EU will continue supporting Vietnam in these fields with good policies, Aliberti said.
The EU will prioritise providing Vietnam with technologies and share experience to help the country develop its digital economy, he affirmed.
The ambassador also talked about the contents in Vietnam-EU relations in the coming time after the two sides signed a number of important agreements recently./.