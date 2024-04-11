Travel Tourism activities expected to bustle in upcoming holidays The upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays are expected to be a “golden chance” for travel firms to start a bustling summer tourism season.

Destinations Hue named Vietnam's most affordable destination ​ Hue emerges as the most affordable destination for travellers in Vietnam in April and May, according to the online travel platform Agoda.

Destinations Quang Ninh aims to become international tourism hub Quang Ninh aims to become an international tourism hub and a world leading destination by 2050 through establishing the brand of Ha Long Bay - Bai Tu Long Bay as a landscape paradise and harmonising the development of economic-social-environmental ecosystems, along with raising the quality of life of local residents to meet international standards.

Travel More Indians interested in solo travelling to Vietnam An increasing number of Indians are looking for solo travelling to countries like Vietnam, the UAE, Egypt, and Singapore, according to a report by online platform for visa applications Atlys.