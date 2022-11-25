Videos “Ego-Human” exhibition creates an urban space with the soul of the nation The “Ego-Human” exhibition from artist Ngo Xuan Binh has opened at the Hanoi Museum as a part of 50 events within the Hanoi Creative Design Festival in 2022 with the theme “Creativity and Technology”.

Videos Cooking contest showcases Mekong Delta region’s gastronomy The Organisation of Vietnam Records (VietKings) handed over a certificate on November 22 recognising a cooking contest as having the largest number of dishes from 13 Mekong Delta cities and provinces.

Videos Antique lover keeps historical memories Antique lover Nguyen Hai Hung from Vinh Loc district in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa has amassed a collection of over 50,000 antiquities. He has opened a gallery to showcase unique artifacts associated with Vietnam’s historical periods.

Culture - Sports Village keeping ancient water puppetry afloat Founded in the 11th century under the Ly Dynasty, the unique form of water puppetry in Dong Ngu village, Thuan Thanh district in the northern province of Bac Ninh continues to draw crowds today with charming shows created by master puppeteers.