Society Humanitarian Lunar New Year fair for the poor in Ninh Binh The Red Cross Society of northern Ninh Binh province held a humanitarian Lunar New Year fair in support of the poor and the disabled in Yen Thanh, Yen Dong and Yen Thai – the poorest communes of Yen Mo district, on January 25.

Society French court to hold hearing on AO lawsuit A French court will open a hearing on a lawsuit filed by Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins that was sprayed by the US army in the war in Vietnam, causing serious consequences for the community, her children and herself.

Society Vietnamese scholar in France highlights national unity as strength for development Prof. Nguyen Duc Khuong, Deputy Director of Research at IPAG Business School and President of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts in France (AVSE Global) has highlighted national unity as the root factor for national development.